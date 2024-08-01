By Sonali Kolhatkar

Eight activists affiliated with the youth-led Sunrise Movement were arrested on July 29 in Washington, D.C., while protesting outside the offices of Ohio Senator J.D. Vance. The youth activists were targeting Vance, Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate, over his close ties to the fossil fuel industry. The actions came a week after Earth’s hottest day ever recorded, a stark indicator of catastrophic climate change.

Two of those arrested, Stacy Melo and Takeira Bell, along with another activist who was present at the protest named Rogelio Meixueiro, spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the action. All three are youth community organizers with the Sunrise Movement.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations.