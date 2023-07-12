By Sonali Kolhatkar

Hundreds of movement leaders, activists, organizers, funders, and journalists gathered in Atlanta in June 2023 at Alight, Align, Arise, an invitation-only conference on reparations organized by the Decolonizing Wealth Project. As the conference’s media partner, YES! Media spoke with more than a dozen prominent organizers, activists, and leaders, among them Richard Wallace, founder and executive director of Equity and Transformation Chicago, an organization fighting for social and economic equity for Black workers in informal work and those who have been formerly incarcerated.

Wallace spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar in Atlanta about how he has been inspired by recent travels to Benin and New Zealand, where Black and Indigenous communities are building their own equity-based institutions.

This video is part of Realizing Reparations, an exclusive digital series exploring the leading edges of the reparations ecosystem—and revealing a path toward healing and reconciliation.

