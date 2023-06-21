By Sonali Kolhatkar

Monday, June 19, marked Juneteenth, the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally informed of the Emancipation Proclamation that ensured their freedom—almost 2 1/2 years after it was signed by President Abraham Lincoln.

For centuries Juneteenth was marked largely by the Black community. But in June 2021, a year after the historic racial justice uprisings sparked by George Floyd’s murder, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation declaring Juneteenth a federal holiday and calling it “a day in which we remember the moral stain and terrible toll of slavery on our country—what I’ve long called America’s original sin.”

To commemorate Juneteenth we are launching a series of interviews conducted in Atlanta at a recent conference organized by the Decolonizing Wealth Project. The Alight, Align, Arise conference helped to mobilize the movement for reparations for Black Americans.

Edgar Villanueva, principal of the Decolonizing Wealth Project and Liberated Capital and author of the bestselling book, Decolonizing Wealth: Indigenous Wisdom to Heal Divides and Restore Balance, spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar in Atlanta about the conference and the movement for reparations.

This video is part of Realizing Reparations, an exclusive digital series exploring the leading edges of the reparations ecosystem—and revealing a path toward healing and reconciliation.