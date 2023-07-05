By Sonali Kolhatkar

Hundreds of movement leaders, activists, organizers, funders, and journalists gathered in Atlanta in June 2023 at Alight, Align, Arise, an invitation-only conference on reparations organized by the Decolonizing Wealth Project. As the conference’s media partner, YES! Media spoke with more than a dozen prominent organizers, activists, and leaders—among them Nkechi Taifa, a longtime leader in the movement for reparations.

Nkechi Taifa is an attorney and the founder, principal, and CEO of The Taifa Group LLC. She is also the director of the Reparation Education Project, and the founder and convener emeritus of the Justice Roundtable. Her best-selling memoir is titled Black Power, Black Lawyer: My Audacious Quest for Justice. Taifa spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar in Atlanta about her role in the movement for reparations.

This video is part of Realizing Reparations, an exclusive digital series exploring the leading edges of the reparations ecosystem—and revealing a path toward healing and reconciliation.

