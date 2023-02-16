By Sonali Kolhatkar

Right-wing attacks on education about accurate American history continue to gain steam, particularly with respect to teaching accounts of Black history. But knowing history helps lay the groundwork for justice. Now, a new report, “A Dream in Our Name” by Liberation Ventures, examines how changing anti-Black narratives and reducing the racial wealth gap are central to the project of reparations for historical injustice.

YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar interviewed Aria Florant, co-founder and managing director of Liberation Ventures and lead author of the report, and Trevor Smith, director of narrative change at Liberation Ventures.