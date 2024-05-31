By Sonali Kolhatkar

The issue of immigration tends to reach a fever pitch during election years. But organizers work continuously between election cycles for immigrants’ rights. In a new op-ed for YES!, writer Ingrid Cruz makes an honest assessment of the movement and the internal challenges it faces, especially given the increasing racial, ethnic, and national diversity within its ranks.

Cruz’s writing has appeared in Mashable, The Los Angeles Times, Refinery29, and Latina Media Co., and she previously worked in immigrants’ rights organizing. She spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about how the immigrants’ rights movement can become stronger by addressing internalized white supremacist thinking.

