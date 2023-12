By Sonali Kolhatkar

Seattle’s famed socialist firebrand and city council member Kshama Sawant announced in January 2023 that she would not be seeking reelection at the end of the year. After a decade as an elected official, Sawant, a leading member of Socialist Alternative, has launched her own worker-led organization Workers Strike Back, and started a new podcast called On Strike.

While on the city council, Sawant changed expectations for elected officials, refusing to bow down to financial and political pressures that most of her colleagues succumbed to, inviting and leading protests on issues of unions, corporate taxes and fair wages, housing and rent, racial justice, and caste discrimination, and beating back a recall campaign. As one of her last acts in office, she recently introduced a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Israel’s assault on Gaza—which the city council ultimately declined to bring to a vote before the end of its term.

Sawant joined YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES Presents: Rising Up With Sonali for an in-depth conversation about her city council legacy and what’s next for her.

Sonali Kolhatkar is currently the racial justice editor at YES! Media and the host and creator of Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program.