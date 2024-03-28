Tax Day Injustice
As Americans prepare their tax returns ahead of the IRS’s annual filing deadline, a new report—“More for Them, Less for Us: Corporations That Pay Their Executives More Than Uncle Sam”—highlights how much large corporate CEO pay packages rival corporate taxes. Examining the five-year period of 2018 to 2022, the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) and Americans for Tax Fairness cataloged 35 companies that paid their top executives more than they paid the federal government—a reality made possible by deep cuts to corporate tax rates implemented in the Republican-led 2017 American Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Sarah Anderson, IPS’s global economy director and co-author of the report, discussed solutions to unfair corporate tax rates with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali.
Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations.