Time Running Out for Justice for Shiloh

Nov 27, 2024

The Biden administration just concluded a limited federal civil rights investigation to examine charges of environmental racism in the predominantly Black community of Shiloh in Elba, Alabama. The investigation stems from a 2018 project by the Alabama Department of Transportation to expand and elevate a highway near Shiloh, which causes regular flooding of people’s homes during rain events and has resulted in expensive and extensive damage.

As Donald Trump gets ready to take office, Dr. Robert Bullard, who is from Elba, is calling on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to take compensatory action before the Biden administration’s term ends.

Bullard, often called the “father of environmental justice,” is the author of 18 books on environmental racism, sustainability, and climate change. He is also the founding director of the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice and distinguished professor of urban planning and environmental policy at Texas Southern University. He spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about justice for Shiloh.

