By Sonali Kolhatkar

In recent days there has been intense public curiosity over Project 2025, a 922-page document published by the right-wing Heritage Foundation that outlines a plan to essentially remake the federal government into a conservative, theocratic autocracy under a second Donald Trump administration. But the former president claims he knows nothing about it, even though more than 100 people who once worked for Trump are involved in it.

In 2022, Trump spoke at a dinner sponsored by the Heritage Foundation where he said, “This is a great group, and they’re going to lay the groundwork and detail plans for exactly what our movement will do and what your movement will do when the American people give us a colossal mandate to save America.”

Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, has been sounding the alarm on Project 2025 for months and spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the plan to drastically reshape the U.S. government.

