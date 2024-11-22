Can Organized Labor Survive Trump’s Second Term?
In spite of the Teamsters decision not to endorse Kamala Harris for president ahead of the 2024 presidential election, most unions backed the Democratic Party. In fact, organized labor groups poured more than $40 million into Harris’ campaign for president, and are now bracing for the anti-labor presidency of Donald Trump.
But Eric Blanc, assistant professor of labor studies at Rutgers University, says all is not lost. He believes there’s no stopping the recent surge in labor organizing in the United States. Blanc blogs at the Substack Labor Politics and is the author of We Are the Union: How Worker-to-Worker Organizing Is Revitalizing Labor and Winning Big. He spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about how labor can survive and even thrive over the next four years.
