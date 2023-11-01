By Sonali Kolhatkar

Unionized auto workers appear to have reached a tentative agreement with the Big Three automakers based in Detroit. After weeks of creative strategizing around strikes and setting high standards for their contract negotiations, manufacturers have agreed to many, but not all, of United Auto Workers (UAW)’s demands, including hefty wage increases, cost of living adjustments, and the elimination of a two-tiered hiring system.

Part of the union’s victory includes an agreement secured with GM in early October to bring electric car battery facilities under UAW’s national contract. Labor analyst Les Leopold sees this as critical to what climate justice organizers have for years been calling a “just transition” away from fossil fuels. Leopold is the executive director of the Labor Institute and author of the forthcoming book, Wall Street’s War on Workers: How Mass Layoffs and Greed Are Destroying the Working Class and What to Do About It.

He spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about what UAW’s victory means for labor organizing and climate justice.

