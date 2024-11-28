There have been many books published in recent years on the topic of abolition—the move to divest from prisons and policing and invest in the structures, institutions, and movements that actually keep people safe. But few, if any, have linked abolition to parenting. Maya Schenwar has changed that with a new book she has co-edited with Kim Wilson called We Grow the World Together: Parenting Toward Abolition.

Schenwar is director of the Truthout Center for Grassroots Journalism and the editor-at-large at Truthout. She spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about her new book.

