By Sonali Kolhatkar

When some voters consider their ballot for the Nov. 5 presidential election, they will see down-ballot judicial elections—but only in a handful of states and localities. Local judges are elected in partisan or nonpartisan races, or, more often than not, simply appointed by state legislatures or governors.

Given the critical role that judges play in the criminal justice system, which disproportionately entraps poor people and people of color, activists are calling for the democratization of judicial selection.

Ericka Wiley has worked as a deputy public defender for more than 20 years in Los Angeles, representing clients in criminal cases with charges ranging from misdemeanors to capital crimes. She is currently running for L.A. County superior judge. She spoke with YES! Senior Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES! Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about judicial elections, ending mass incarceration, and the prosecutor-to-judge pipeline.

Sonali Kolhatkar joined YES! in summer 2021, building on a long and decorated career in broadcast and print journalism. She is an award-winning multimedia journalist, and host and creator of YES! Presents: Rising Up with Sonali, a nationally syndicated television and radio program airing on Free Speech TV and dozens of independent and community radio stations. She is also Senior Correspondent with the Independent Media Institute’s Economy for All project where she writes a weekly column. She is the author of Rising Up: The Power of Narrative in Pursuing Racial Justice (2023) and Bleeding Afghanistan: Washington, Warlords, and the Propaganda of Silence (2005). Her forthcoming book is called Talking About Abolition (Seven Stories Press, 2025). Sonali is co-director of the nonprofit group, Afghan Women’s Mission which she helped to co-found in 2000. She has a Master’s in Astronomy from the University of Hawai’i, and two undergraduate degrees in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Texas at Austin. Sonali reflects on “My Journey From Astrophysicist to Radio Host” in her 2014 TEDx talk of the same name.