By Sonali Kolhatkar

In a ruling handed down in November, the federal Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals gutted a key section of the Voting Rights Act (VRA), making it harder to enforce the 1965 law. In a 2-1 decision, the court upheld a lower court decision preventing private citizens and organizations from using Section 2 of the VRA to sue against racial discrimination in voting rights.

The ruling contends that only the U.S. Attorney General can bring legal challenges. But, according to The Washington Post, “in the past 40 years, at least 182 successful Section 2 cases have been filed and, of those, only 15 ‘were brought solely’ by the attorney general.”

The ruling is expected to be appealed to the Supreme Court, but that same body already weakened the VRA a decade ago.

According to Rev. Dr. Stephany Rose Spaulding, only massive voter turnout in the 2024 general election can overcome predictable attacks on voting rights. Rev. Spaulding is an activist, pastor, professor, and founder of Truth and Conciliation, and a member of Just Democracy. She spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the state of the VRA.

