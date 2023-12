By Sonali Kolhatkar

The latest issue of YES! Magazine, now arriving in subscriber mailboxes and on newsstands, is centered on the theme of “Elders.” The issue is filled with carefully curated stories on topics such as intergenerational housing, the aging of Congress, and stigma over menopause.

Evette Dionne, executive editor at YES! Media spoke with YES! Racial Justice Editor Sonali Kolhatkar on YES Presents: Rising Up With Sonali about the Elders issue as part of an ongoing series of magazine previews.

Read the full “Elders” issue online starting on Nov. 30 at yesmagazine.org, and subscribe to get your own copy at yesmagazine.org/subscribe.

Sonali Kolhatkar is currently the racial justice editor at YES! Media and a writing fellow with Independent Media Institute.