Stephanie Capper is a freelance correspondent and documentary producer originally hailing from the Gold Coast, Australia, but presently splitting her time between Guatemala and Spain. Stephanie investigates and documents human rights, social justice, and environmental challenges in the Global South, nearly always with a solutions-oriented perspective. Her work has been featured in prominent news media outlets such as the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, SBS, Dateline, YES! Media, and HuffPost, in addition to the more than 20 short and micro-documentaries she co-produced spotlighting changemakers across Asia, Africa, and Central America. She’s also the founder of Solutions Journalism Without Borders, the first independent solutions journalism study abroad project organizing cohorts of aspiring journalists in underrepresented regions to learn and produce high-impact solutions journalism.