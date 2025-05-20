Kaila Adia Story Ph.D., is an associate professor in the Departments of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies and Pan-African Studies, as well as the Audre ‪Lorde Endowed Chair at the University of Louisville. She is also the co-creator, co-producer, and cohost of Louisville Public Media's Strange Fruit: Musings on Politics, Pop Culture, and Black Gay Life, a popular award-winning podcast. Her research examines the intersections of race and sexuality, with special attention to Black feminism, Black lesbians, and Black queer identity. In 2017, Story was named an LGBTQ+ community leader and change maker by NBC’s inaugural #Pride30. In 2021, she was recognized by Michelle Obama's nonprofit organization, Reach Higher, for creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ students in and out of higher education. Story was chosen as the 2022 Champion of Pride for the state of Kentucky by The Advocate.