Lindsey Danis (any) is a queer, gender-expansive writer who has written for AFAR, Fodor’s, Condé Nast Traveler, Longreads, and Eater. Lindsey’s LGBTQ+ travel book, (Out) On the Road: How Queer Travel is Different and Why it Matters, is forthcoming from Ig Publishing. Lindsey lives in the Hudson Valley and is frequently found cooking, hiking, and kayaking.