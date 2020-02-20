By YES! Editors < 1 MIN READ

The most crucial component of getting to the world we want is you. To help you connect with us and each other in positive ways, YES! has launched a friendly new commenting platform.

Created by Vox Media and funded in part by The Lenfest Institute’s Community Listening and Engagement Fund, this is different than many of the commenting platforms you may have encountered elsewhere. This one was created with real people in mind. You can engage directly with fellow readers, as well as editors, writers, and other YES! staff to talk about the topics that matter to you and share story ideas and feedback in real time.

To celebrate the launch of “The World We Want” issue we’re making this a dedicated space for you to tell us what inspired you, what made you think, and what you could have done without. Your words could end up in the next magazine, as we’ll publish a few of our favorite comments with every upcoming issue.

Check out the issue in print or online—and join us in the comments below!

