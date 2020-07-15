A live conversation with YES! executive editor Zenobia Jeffries Warfield, YES! co-founder David Korten, and YES! contributor and author Nafeez Ahmed. By YES! Editors < 1 MIN READ

Join YES! executive editor Zenobia Jeffries Warfield for a free virtual discussion with YES! contributor and author Nafeez Ahmed and YES! co-founder David Korten on how the pandemic and current global uprisings will serve as a portal to a new normal and how, as Ahmed writes in the latest issue of YES! Magazine, what comes next will be formed by “what we devote ourselves to, where our alignments lie, and what our real commitments are.”

This free virtual event on Thursday, July 16 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET is open to the public via Zoom. Reserve your seat now.

“More than 20 years ago, David Korten was offering small groups of people a profound vision to ‘restore democracy and create mindful market economies. We can create cultures and the institutions of the just, sustainable, and compassionate world of which we all dream.’ It’s taken a full-blown pandemic to snap us awake…Within this threshold moment, outsized opportunities to bring such vision into the forefront of policy are rapidly emerging.”

— Nafeez Ahmed, reporter, best-selling author, and System Shift Lab executive director

