Join YES! staff and readers Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET for a live community chat during the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Why you can trust us By YES! Editors < 1 MIN READ

Join YES! staff and readers here Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET for a live community chat during the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Pour yourself a cup of coffee, watch some history (hopefully just the good kind!), and talk about what we can all do to help realize a more equitable, sustainable, compassionate world in the next four years and beyond.

If you haven’t already registered for our comments section, you can do so below. We’ll see you all Wednesday morning!

Share

YES! Editors are those editors featured on YES! Magazine's masthead. Stories authored by YES! Editors are substantially reported, researched, and written by at least two members of the YES! Editorial team.