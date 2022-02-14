Kristian Hernández writes about social services and housing for Stateline and reports from Texas. Before joining Stateline, he was an investigative reporter for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and the Center for Public Integrity. Previously, he was an immigration reporter for The Monitor newspaper in South Texas and a courts reporter for Homicide Watch in Washington, D.C. Hernandez is a first generation Mexican-American with a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from the University of Texas at El Paso and a masters in investigative journalism from American University.