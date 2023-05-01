News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
A Surprising Improvement in Health Coverage
Amid the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people who have health insurance actually rose, and has now hit record highs.
The rate of people without health insurance reached an all-time low of 8% in early 2022 as the American Rescue Plan provided subsidies that lowered premiums and created an easier path for enrollment in Medicaid.
Tracy Matsue Loeffelholz is the former creative director at YES!, where she directed artistic and visual components of YES! Magazine, and drove branding across the organization for nearly 15 years. She specializes in infographic research and design, and currently works with The Nation, in addition to YES! She previously worked at The Seattle Times, The Virginian-Pilot, Scripps Howard Newspapers, Rocky Mountain News, The Denver Post, The Connecticut Post, The San Diego Tribune, The Honolulu Advertiser. She lives on Bainbridge Island, Washington, and currently serves on the board of the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial Association. Tracy speaks English.