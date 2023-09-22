Joshua Murray is an associate professor of Sociology at Vanderbilt University. Before joining Vanderbilt in 2012, he received his Ph.D. in Sociology from the State University of New York Stony Brook. Murray’s research focuses on corporate elites and class conflict. The scope of his work is broad and encompasses many different cases, including federal campaign finance, ballot initiatives, and the production decisions of the auto industry. His research has appeared in academic journals such as the American Journal of Sociology, Social Problems, Sociological Perspectives, and Critical Historical Studies. Most recently, he and coauthor Michael Schwartz published Wrecked: How the American Automobile Industry Destroyed Its Capacity to Compete with the Russell Sage Foundation.