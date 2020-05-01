A weeklyish commentary about climateish stuff, and how to keep it together in a world gone mad. By Sarah Lazarovic 2 MIN READ

P.S. I’m not kidding about Climate Boost the Economy. I’m going to make fetch happen.

Other language stuff to be mindful of:

The “we are the virus” stuff is like one a half steps away from ecofascism and I genuinely worry about the folks I see toeing that line. Yes the air is very clean right now and the wild animals in the parks and the cities are very cute but mass death is not a climate plan. https://t.co/hmBR6NKTl8 — Susie Cagle (@susie_c) April 16, 2020

And yes it’s tough, but we can doooo this!!

Moving wind turbine blade in difficult terrain. pic.twitter.com/DH16AjPaVk — Domenico (@AvatarDomy) April 14, 2020

Also, this. Whoa!

This is big. @CityofVancouver council just passed policy that all new buildings will not be able to heat space or water using fossil fuels effective Jan 2022. Huge step forward on implementing #ClimateEmergency plan. https://t.co/srjq84W29d — Seth Klein (@SethDKlein) April 30, 2020

I feel like my hero Missy Elliot missed an opportunity to make the #cooloffchallenge about cooling down the planet…but I want to hijack every meme to make it about climate change.

Hope you are happy and healthy! Thanks for reading.

Have a great week,

Sarah

