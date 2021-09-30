Sarah Sax is an environmental journalist, producer, and writer specializing in environment, climate change, biodiversity, land rights, and gender. She focuses on traditional peoples and communities mainly in Brazil, Peru, Ecuador (Amazon and Cerrado). Her work has appeared in the Washington Post, Orion Magazine, WIRED, Huff Post, Mongabay, Civil Eats and more. She previously worked on VICE News Tonight on HBO's climate and environment desk. She is a member of SEJ and NWU. Sarah is based in New York and speaks English, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. She can be reached at www.sarahlsax.com