Stephanie Wood is a Sḵwx̱wú7mesh journalist living and writing in North Vancouver. In 2020, she was nominated for the Emerging Indigenous Journalist award by the Canadian Association of Journalists. She writes stories about Indigenous rights, the arts, sustainability and social justice. She has worked with The Tyee, Media Indigena, CBC, CiTR 101.9 FM, and National Observer. She earned her Master of Journalism degree at the University of British Columbia. Her best days are spent wandering through the North Shore mountains.