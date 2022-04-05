Alan Jenn is an assistant professional researcher at the Plug-in Hybrid and Electric Vehicle (PH&EV) group of the Institute of Transportation Studies (ITS) at the University of California, Davis, and an affiliate at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Alan's research is focused on plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs): integration with the electric grid, adoption of the technology, use in ride-hailing companies (such as Uber and Lyft), and its impact on transportation finance.