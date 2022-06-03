Danielle Renwick is editor of Nexus Media News, where she oversees news features, journalism projects, and media partnerships. Prior to joining Nexus Media News, Danielle was an editor at the Guardian US, where she was part of an award-winning investigation into US healthcare workers lost to Covid-19. She has reported from Brazil, Argentina, Cuba, and her home state of Wisconsin, with bylines appearing in The New York Times, NPR, and Marketplace, among other outlets. Danielle has a master’s degree from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from New York University. She speaks Spanish and Portuguese, and as a new mom, enjoys the occasional nap.