Jennifer Weeks covered environment, science and health for a decade as a freelance journalist before joining The Conversation in 2015. Her work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe Magazine, Popular Mechanics, Audubon, Discover and Slate. Previously she was a Congressional aide, public-interest lobbyist, and policy analyst. Weeks holds a BA in history from Williams College, an MA in political science from the University of North Carolina, and an MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School.