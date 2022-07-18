Derek Gow is a farmer and nature conservationist who has played a significant role in the reintroduction of the Eurasian beaver, the water vole, and the white stork in England. His conservation work has been featured in The New Yorker, The Washington Post, The Guardian, BBC, The London Times, and numerous other national and international media. He lives with his children on a 300-acre farm on the Devon/Cornwall border, which he is in the process of rewilding. He is the author of “Bringing Back the Beaver” (2020) and “Birds, Beasts and Bedlam” (2022).