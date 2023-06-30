Lucy Sherriff is a British journalist based in Los Angeles with more than 12 years of experience covering stories around the globe. She directs and produces documentaries, makes podcasts, and covers breaking news and current events for the United Nations, BBC, NatGeo, The Guardian, The Washington Post, Al Jazeera, and many more. She won Best Director at the Toronto International Women's Film Festival for her documentary Born in Prison, and a United Nations Correspondents Association prize for a collection of short films and articles she produced about climate change in Colombia. A piece she published in Popular Science about drought along the Mexican border was cited in a civil lawsuit against the Trump administration.