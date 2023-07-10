Colleen Hagerty is a California-based journalist telling narrative stories through video, print, and social media. She specializes in covering disasters, including deeply-reported features, and dives into how policies and technologies impact mitigation, effects, and recovery. You can find her work across BBC News and PBS outputs, as well as in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian, New York Magazine, Popular Science, Vox, and High Country News, among other outlets. She also has a newsletter about disasters, My World’s on Fire, which was shortlisted for a 2022 Covering Climate Now award.