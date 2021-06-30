News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Justin Tafoya, left, a registered nurse serving as a public information officer, talks to Lafe Altaha about his health before a nurse checks Altaha’s vital signs at his home in Whiteriver, Arizona, on March 17, 2021.

After being hit hard at the beginning of the pandemic, the Arizona-based tribe has slowed the spread of the disease and helped curb death rates. Why you can trust us By Alberto Mariani 4 MIN READ

The COVID-19 pandemic hit Native Americans especially hard. But as the spotlight turned to larger communities, including the Navajo Nation, the White Mountain Apache Tribe quietly battled to save its 15,000 members.

Now, more than a year since the first COVID-19 cases were recorded in the U.S., the tribe in eastern Arizona has slowed the spread of the disease and helped curb death rates through a combination of intense contact-tracing, surveillance of high-risk individuals and, finally, vaccinations.

Ashley McCreery, left, a medical support assistant, injects a resident with his second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at his home in Whiteriver, Arizona, on Feb. 18, 2021. Photo by Alberto Mariani/Cronkite News.

Last year, the reservation was considered a hotspot. By Sept. 1, five months after the tribe’s first recorded COVID-19 case, it had 2,400 cases and had lost 39 people. Over the next six months, there were 1,500 new cases and just 10 additional deaths.

Systemic social and health inequities, along with multiple generations living under one roof, have put residents of rural towns like Whiteriver at greater risk of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

A medical assistant explains the vaccination procedure to a member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe at a vaccination event inside Whiteriver’s gymnasium on Feb. 17, 2021. Photo by Alberto Mariani/Cronkite News.

Each day at 9 a.m., a team of medical professionals and tribal members gathers at the Whiteriver Indian Hospital to evaluate the spread of the virus. The morning session lasts about a half-hour, then staff are assigned cases to follow up.

They separate into smaller teams and head out across the reservation, going door to door to check on those who are positive with COVID-19, to monitor vital signs of those at-risk and to vaccinate those who agree.

Victoria Moses, left, an Indian Health Service contact tracer, checks the progress of patients before heading out into the field for home visits in Whiteriver, Arizona, on Feb. 17, 2021. Photo by Alberto Mariani/Cronkite News.

Early on, the medical team used pulse oximeters to assess patients’ vital signs more accurately and spot positive cases before more pronounced symptoms developed.

This outreach effort helped the team form a stronger bond with tribal members, which medical workers say allowed them to get better information about who might have been exposed to the virus and respond quickly to any deteriorating cases.

This familiarity with the community is partly attributed to health outreach programs that were in place before the COVID-19 outbreak last spring, and the inclusion of tribal members among the contact-tracing team.

Justin Tafoya, left, and Kristen Parker visit the home of a White Mountain Apache who’s scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccination in Whiteriver, Arizona, on Feb. 17, 2021. Parker is a pharmacist and outreach director at Whiteriver Indian Hospital. Tafoya, a registered nurse, serves as a public information officer. Photo by Alberto Mariani/Cronkite News.

Now that vaccinations are underway, that bond has been a valuable tool to deter skepticism about whether the shots are safe. Kristen Parker, outreach director for Public Health Service, notes that everyone in the community has been touched by tragedy during the pandemic. But now that she’s able to deliver vaccines, she says, “It feels amazing to be part of the solution.”

Once vaccines became available, health care workers went directly to homes to administer them because not everyone can easily get to mass vaccination events. Often, more than one member of a household is vaccinated during a single visit.

Bonnie Lewis gets her second shot—completing her vaccinations series—and urges others to do the same. “Go ahead and get it, because a lot of my family members have got COVID-19 and a lot of us have ended up in the hospital. That’s what happens if you don’t,” she says.

Medical staff from Whiteriver Indian Hospital arrive at a tribal member’s home to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in Whiteriver, Arizona, on Feb. 18, 2021. Photo by Alberto Mariani/Cronkite News.

Bernard Henry, a father of nine, scheduled his first shot. Although he remains wary of potential vaccine side effects, he says, he’s relieved to get protected. He got COVID-19 but experienced only mild symptoms, but his wife was hospitalized last year.

Even though some skepticism about the vaccine persists among the White Mountain Apache, medical officers say they’re confident they’ll be able to vaccinate most tribal members.

This story first appeared at CronkiteNews, and is republished here as part of the SoJo Exchange from the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous reporting about responses to social problems.

Alberto Mariani is a Phoenix-based student journalist working toward a career in photojournalism. His work focuses on democratic engagement and human rights issues. Learn more about his work and how to contact him at his website: albertomarianiphoto.com