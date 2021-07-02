Sit back and cool down with our July puzzle. Why you can trust us By Patrick Blindauer < 1 MIN READ

July implies a lot of things: high heat of summer, planning vacations, going somewhere near the sea (or just cooler). This year, as the pandemic wanes in many parts of the U.S., it seems a world of possibilities is available just as we emerge from a long winter: We can go to movies or shows again. We can travel! This month’s puzzle taps into that feeling of being cut loose after being virtually imprisoned for 15 months, getting out, and celebrating our rediscovered liberty. If you prefer to play on paper, you can print the crossword using the button below, or by downloading the PDF here.

Patrick Blindauer is a professional crossword puzzle maker with over 60 puzzles published in The New York Times.