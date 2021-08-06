Get clued in on a cross-section of Black people’s accomplishments, in business and beyond. Why you can trust us By Patrick Blindauer < 1 MIN READ

It’s Black August, a monthlong celebration of Black resistance against White supremacy and state oppression. This annual tradition began in California prisons in the 1970s, as a way to celebrate and mourn the death of incarcerated activists. Specifically it was created to commemorate the lives of Khatari Gaulden and George L. Jackson, who were killed on August 1, 1978, and August 21, 1971, respectively. Both men were freedom fighters, committed to leading activism to build a more just criminal justice system. August also brings with it the anniversary of several important moments in Black history, including Nat Turner’s rebellion in 1831, the Fugitive Slave Law Convention in 1850, the March on Washington in 1963, the Watts Rebellion in 1965, the Haitian revolution in 1979, and many more. Recognizing Black people’s long, global history of resilience, this month’s YES! Crossword features clues that celebrate Black businesses, business-owners, and important figures in history. Follow the clues and fill out the puzzle below, or, if you prefer to play on paper, you can print the crossword using the button below, or by downloading the PDF here.

Patrick Blindauer is a professional crossword puzzle maker with over 60 puzzles published in The New York Times.