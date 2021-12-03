The clues for December’s puzzle focus on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, signed this month in 1948. Why you can trust us By Patrick Blindauer < 1 MIN READ

Human rights form the theme of the December puzzle, with a special focus on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, signed this month in 1948. The Declaration was born out of what was seen as a shortcoming of the United Nations Charter, which had been signed before the full extent of the Holocaust came to light. True to the Declaration’s internationalist approach, this month’s puzzle also features words from non-English languages; nations here and gone; exotic critters both real and unreal; and global stars of stage and screen, both living and dead.



See if you can beat your own best time by completing the puzzle below, or download the PDF here and play at your leisure.

Patrick Blindauer is a professional crossword puzzle maker with over 60 puzzles published in The New York Times.