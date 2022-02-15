Black history is American history. Put your knowledge to the test with this month’s puzzle. Why you can trust us By Patrick Blindauer < 1 MIN READ

February is Black History Month, a commemoration whose meaning has changed over the years. It used to be an annual opportunity to celebrate important Black Americans or (for White people) to learn about aspects of history never seen before. Today, Black Lives Matter, the growing movement for reparations, and cultural milestones, such as The 1619 Project, Hidden Figures, and more, are all highlighting the fact that Black history is American history, one we should all learn from year-round. February’s puzzle touches on a few key moments in Black history, plus it contains the usual wordplay on many other subjects.

See if you can beat your own best time by completing the puzzle below, or download the PDF here and play at your leisure.

Patrick Blindauer is a professional crossword puzzle maker with over 60 puzzles published in The New York Times.