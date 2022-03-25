This month’s puzzle will provide you with a handful of contemporary heroines to remember before they’re gone. Why you can trust us By Patrick Blindauer < 1 MIN READ

March is Women’s History Month, which often turns us toward women, many long dead, who left an indelible mark on the U.S. This time, we’re centering our crossword around women who are making a mark right now—in this case, successful artists who are using their wealth and influence to lift up others. March’s puzzle will provide you with a handful of these contemporary heroines to remember before they’re gone.

See if you can beat your own best time by completing the puzzle below, or download the PDF here and play at your leisure.

Patrick Blindauer is a professional crossword puzzle maker with over 60 puzzles published in The New York Times.