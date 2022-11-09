Bethany Teachman is a professor, the director of clinical training, and the co-director of diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Virginia in the Department of Psychology. She received her Ph.D. from Yale University, and her B.A. from the University of British Columbia. Her lab investigates biased thinking that contributes to the development and maintenance of psychopathology, especially anxiety disorders. Teachman has been awarded an American Psychological Association Distinguished Scientific Early Career Award, multiple national mentoring awards, and she is a fellow of multiple associations, including the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Currently, she is chair of the Coalition for the Advancement and Application of Psychological Science, director of the public websites MindTrails and Project Implicit Health, and she is past president of the Society for a Science of Clinical Psychology. She received a 2019 Presidential Citation from the American Psychological Association.