Maya Angela Smith is a sociolinguist and associate professor in the Department of French and Italian Studies at the University of Washington. Her scholarship broadly focuses on the intersection of race, language, and identity among members of the Francophone African diaspora, such as in her book Senegal Abroad (U Wisconsin Press, 2019). She is also a visual artist and an avid hiker. You can learn more about her work at sites.uw.edu/mayaas/.