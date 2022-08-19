Leland Jackson has been a professor at UCalgary for 23 years, conducting research on a variety of aspects related to water quality and pollution in southern Alberta shallow lakes. His interests lie in understanding the effects of chemicals and invasive species on natural populations. He is passionate about increasing the public's awareness and literacy of all things that involve water. Leland publishes in a wide range of journals around the world, sits on an editorial board (Aquatic Conservation: Marine and Freshwater Ecosystems), and reviews manuscripts and grant proposals for Canadian and US agencies. Photography is one of his hobbies - He tries to bring a different visual perspective to his lectures and presentations with his images.