Derek P. Siegel is a sociologist and feminist scholar who examines how inequalities manifest at every stage of human reproduction, including family formation, parenting, and abortion. They are a Ph.D. candidate in Sociology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Their dissertation examines how race, class, and gender shape trans women’s ability to become parents, and sustain families. Using semi-structured interviews with 50 transgender women of diverse racial and class backgrounds, Seigel explores how interpersonal relationships (i.e., with partners and communities) and institutional contexts (i.e., employment, health care, and the law) produce and reinforce these disparities. Their work has appeared in Sociological Forum, Sociology Compass, Social Science & Medicine, and Catalyst: Feminism, Theory, and Technoscience.