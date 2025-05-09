Juliana Bidadanure is an associate professor of philosophy, and affiliated faculty of law, at New York University. Before that, she was assistant professor of philosophy at Stanford University where she founded the Stanford Basic Income Lab. She studies what grounds our commitment to equality, diagnoses unjust inequalities, and considers various policies to remedy them. Her book, Justice Across Ages (OUP 2021), asks how we should respond to inequalities between persons at different stages of their lives.