Stella Dadzie is best known for her co-authorship of The Heart of the Race: Black Women’s lives in Britain, which won the 1985 Martin Luther King Award for Literature. She is a founder member of OWAAD (Organisation of Women of African and Asian Descent), a group that emerged in the late 1970s as part of the British civil rights movement, and was recently described as one of the “grandmothers” of Black feminism in the UK.