Jade Begay is Diné and Tesuque Pueblo of New Mexico. Jade is a filmmaker, communications and narrative strategist, and Indigenous rights and climate activist. Jade has partnered with organizations like Resource Media, United Nations Universal Access Project, 350.org, Indigenous Environmental Network, Bioneers, Indigenous Climate Action, the Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network, Allied Media Projects. Jade also worked with tribal nations from the Arctic to the Amazon to create multimedia, develop strategies, and build storytelling campaigns to mobilize and increase engagement around issues like climate change, Indigenous self-determination, environmental justice, and narrative change. Jade is the Climate Justice Campaign Director at NDN Collective.