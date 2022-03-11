Alison Gash is an Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Oregon. Alison is the author of Below the Radar: How Silence Can Save Civil Rights (Oxford University Press, 2015) Her research focuses on advocacy strategies used to advance civil rights and the legal and social limbo that stems from civil rights struggles in transition. Her work on legal advocacy has been featured in Slate, Newsweek, Fortune, Politico, Washington Monthly and The Conversation.