Brian Bilston is often described as the "Poet Laureate of Twitter." From fragments of information pulled together from social media, we know he is British and likes tank tops, cycling, and Vimto. In 2014 he became the first person to retain the title of Pipe Smoker of the Year and, over the years, he has won numerous awards for cycling proficiency, first aid, and general tidiness. He won the 2015 Great British Write Off poetry prize for a poem disguised in a Venn diagram.