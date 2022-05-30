Susan H. Kamei is a lecturer at the University of Southern California in the Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences Department of History, teaching a course on the legal ramifications of the World War II incarceration of persons of Japanese ancestry and how those constitutional issues apply to today's considerations of national security and civil liberties. Her course was featured in the Los Angeles Times on February 19, 2018. For her teaching and other ways in which she works with USC students, Kamei received the 2018 USC Undergraduate Student Government Community Achievement Award, recognizing her contributions to the USC community and for enriching the educations of students of color and/or LGBTQ students.